Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: MagnaChip (MX), Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF) and Kratos Defense (KTOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on MagnaChip (MX), Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and Kratos Defense (KTOS) with bullish sentiments.

MagnaChip (MX)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on MagnaChip today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

MagnaChip has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Credit Suisse analyst Olivier Brochet maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR103.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Brochet is ranked #6551 out of 6994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.29, representing a 24.0% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR76.00 price target.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 38.2% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kratos Defense is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.83, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.