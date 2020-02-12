Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Lyft (LYFT), Synacor (SYNC) and Rezolute (OtherRZLT)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Lyft (LYFT), Synacor (SYNC) and Rezolute (RZLT).
Lyft (LYFT)
Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on Lyft yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.94.
Graham has an average return of 2.2% when recommending Lyft.
According to TipRanks.com, Graham is ranked #120 out of 5897 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.73, a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.
Synacor (SYNC)
Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Hold rating on Synacor today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.40.
According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #5717 out of 5897 analysts.
The the analyst consensus on Synacor is currently a Hold rating.
Rezolute (RZLT)
Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson reiterated a Buy rating on Rezolute yesterday and set a price target of $0.38. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.12, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.
According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is ranked #462 out of 5897 analysts.
Rezolute has an analyst consensus of Hold.
