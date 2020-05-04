Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Lyft (LYFT) and GoDaddy (GDDY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lyft (LYFT) and GoDaddy (GDDY) with bullish sentiments.

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Lyft, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 64.5% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.72, implying a 65.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Argus Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 56.6% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoDaddy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $78.50, a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

