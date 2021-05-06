Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Lumen Technologies (LUMN), Q2 Holdings (QTWO) and Qorvo (QRVO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lumen Technologies (LUMN), Q2 Holdings (QTWO) and Qorvo (QRVO).

Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Lumen Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 56.6% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, GTT Communications, and Wideopenwest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumen Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $12.75.

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 69.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Q2 Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $148.42, which is a 56.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Caso from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Qorvo, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $184.25, close to its 52-week high of $201.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 60.6% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Skyworks Solutions.

Qorvo has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $215.08, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

