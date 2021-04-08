Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Lumen Technologies (LUMN), Nuance Communications (NUAN) and T Mobile US (TMUS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Lumen Technologies (LUMN), Nuance Communications (NUAN) and T Mobile US (TMUS).

Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Sell rating on Lumen Technologies yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 57.0% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Wideopenwest, and Cogent Comms.

Lumen Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.03.

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 69.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and Progress Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nuance Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.67.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $130.02, close to its 52-week high of $135.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 67.9% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.00, a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

