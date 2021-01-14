Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Logitech (LOGI) and Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Logitech (LOGI) and Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) with bullish sentiments.

Logitech (LOGI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained a Buy rating on Logitech today and set a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.00, close to its 52-week high of $105.85.

Woodring has an average return of 20.1% when recommending Logitech.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodring is ranked #7146 out of 7227 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Logitech with a $102.68 average price target.

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained a Buy rating on Telephone & Data Systems today and set a price target of $38.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 62.3% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as United States Cellular, Lumen Technologies, and T Mobile US.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Telephone & Data Systems with a $38.50 average price target.

