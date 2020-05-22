Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Lizhi Inc (LIZI), Splunk (SPLK) and Semtech (SMTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lizhi Inc (LIZI), Splunk (SPLK) and Semtech (SMTC) with bullish sentiments.

Lizhi Inc (LIZI)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Lizhi Inc, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.75, close to its 52-week low of $4.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -21.2% and a 33.3% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, So-Young International, and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lizhi Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Splunk (SPLK)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to Splunk today and set a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $163.45, close to its 52-week high of $176.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 65.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Splunk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $173.38, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Semtech (SMTC)

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Semtech, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 75.1% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Semtech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50.

