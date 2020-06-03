Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Livongo Health (LVGO), Leaf Group (LEAF) and Ambarella (AMBA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Livongo Health (LVGO), Leaf Group (LEAF) and Ambarella (AMBA).

Livongo Health (LVGO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Livongo Health yesterday and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.33, close to its 52-week high of $63.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 58.2% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Livongo Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.80, a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Leaf Group (LEAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Leaf Group yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 65.8% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Leaf Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz assigned a Hold rating to Ambarella today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ambarella with a $63.17 average price target, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on May 28, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

