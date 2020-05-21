Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Livongo Health (LVGO) and Appian (APPN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Livongo Health (LVGO) and Appian (APPN).

Livongo Health (LVGO)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Livongo Health today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.96, close to its 52-week high of $63.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Livongo Health with a $54.56 average price target, a -11.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Appian (APPN)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Hold rating to Appian today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Appian has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $39.00, which is a -33.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

