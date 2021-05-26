Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP), HEICO (HEI) and DoubleVerify Holdings (DV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP), HEICO (HEI) and DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) with bullish sentiments.

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on LiveRamp Holdings, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.19, close to its 52-week low of $40.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, Pegasystems, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LiveRamp Holdings with a $81.75 average price target.

HEICO (HEI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on HEICO yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $135.08, close to its 52-week high of $142.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 70.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Virgin Galactic Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

HEICO has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.67, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

DoubleVerify Holdings (DV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on DoubleVerify Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 63.4% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Motorsport Games, and DraftKings.

DoubleVerify Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.44, a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

