Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP), Eplus (PLUS) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP), Eplus (PLUS) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) with bullish sentiments.

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to LiveRamp Holdings, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.54, close to its 52-week high of $80.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 66.0% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, Pegasystems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LiveRamp Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.20.

Eplus (PLUS)

In a report released today, Brett Knoblauch from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Eplus, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Knoblauch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Knoblauch covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprout Social, Appian, and eGain.

Eplus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.00.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $252.13, close to its 52-week high of $275.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 69.8% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Palo Alto Networks with a $297.81 average price target.

