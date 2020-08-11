Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) and Open Text (OTEX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) and Open Text (OTEX).

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on LiveRamp Holdings, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.02, close to its 52-week high of $56.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 78.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LiveRamp Holdings with a $61.29 average price target, representing a 14.8% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Open Text (OTEX)

In a report released today, Gus Papageorgiou from PI Financial maintained a Hold rating on Open Text, with a price target of C$63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Papageorgiou is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 67.3% success rate. Papageorgiou covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackBerry, Celestica, and CGI Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Open Text is a Hold with an average price target of $47.27, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

