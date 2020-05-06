Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Liveperson (LPSN), Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) and IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Liveperson (LPSN), Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) and IPG Photonics (IPGP).

Liveperson (LPSN)

KeyBanc analyst Steve Enders maintained a Buy rating on Liveperson today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Enders is ranked #5248 out of 6520 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liveperson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.88, representing a 44.9% upside. In a report issued on April 24, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper reiterated a Hold rating on Computer Programs and Systems today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 57.5% success rate. Halper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NextGen Healthcare, Castlight Health, and Health Catalyst.

Computer Programs and Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.67.

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Hold rating on IPG Photonics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $144.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 64.3% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MKS Instruments, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IPG Photonics with a $168.47 average price target, a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.