Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Leaf Mobile (OtherLEMLF) and Salesforce (CRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Leaf Mobile (LEMLF) and Salesforce (CRM) with bullish sentiments.

Leaf Mobile (LEMLF)

In a report issued on April 20, Suthan Sukumar from Eight Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Leaf Mobile and a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.35.

Sukumar has an average return of 20.6% when recommending Leaf Mobile.

According to TipRanks.com, Sukumar is ranked #1751 out of 7483 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Leaf Mobile with a $0.78 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report issued on April 21, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce, with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $234.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 77.0% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $276.24 average price target, which is a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CRM: