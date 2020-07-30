Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Lam Research (LRCX), TTM Technologies (TTMI) and Qualcomm (QCOM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lam Research (LRCX), TTM Technologies (TTMI) and Qualcomm (QCOM) with bullish sentiments.

Lam Research (LRCX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Lam Research today and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $360.83, close to its 52-week high of $367.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lam Research with a $384.06 average price target, implying an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $385.00 price target.

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on TTM Technologies, with a price target of $17.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 51.4% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Kratos Defense, Widepoint, and Ducommun.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TTM Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.88, a 31.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Qualcomm, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.03, close to its 52-week high of $96.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 67.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualcomm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.08, implying a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

