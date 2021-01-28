Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Lam Research (LRCX), Facebook (FB) and Aspen Technology (AZPN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lam Research (LRCX), Facebook (FB) and Aspen Technology (AZPN) with bullish sentiments.

Lam Research (LRCX)

In a report released today, Weston Twigg from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Lam Research, with a price target of $583.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $515.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Twigg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 76.7% success rate. Twigg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, NXP Semiconductors, and MKS Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lam Research is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $583.36, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 18, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $616.00 price target.

Facebook (FB)

KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $272.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Patterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Alphabet Class A, and IAC/InterActive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $337.74 average price target, representing a 19.5% upside. In a report issued on January 15, MoffettNathanson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Aspen Technology (AZPN)

In a report released today, Jason Celino from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Technology, with a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $138.32, close to its 52-week high of $147.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Celino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 75.4% success rate. Celino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cadence Design, PROS Holdings, and Pluralsight.

Aspen Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $149.00.

