Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: L3Harris Technologies (LHX), Proofpoint (PFPT) and Apple (AAPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on L3Harris Technologies (LHX), Proofpoint (PFPT) and Apple (AAPL) with bullish sentiments.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Eisen maintained a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies on October 30 and set a price target of $199.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $178.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Eisen is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.2% and a 20.7% success rate. Eisen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Huntington Ingalls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on L3Harris Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $218.00, implying a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Vertical Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $219.00 price target.

Proofpoint (PFPT)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Proofpoint on October 30 and set a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 70.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Proofpoint has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $133.40, a 41.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

Apple (AAPL)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Buy rating on Apple on October 30 and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 52.2% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $126.97 average price target, implying a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Atlantic Equities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

