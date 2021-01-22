Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and Intel (INTC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and Intel (INTC).

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $183.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 74.9% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Roper Technologies, Caci International, and Trimble Navigation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for L3Harris Technologies with a $215.22 average price target, implying a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Intel (INTC)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Caso from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Intel. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 62.2% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $58.46 average price target, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Atlantic Equities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $55.00 price target.

