Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and Alphabet (GOOGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and Alphabet (GOOGL) with bullish sentiments.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu assigned a Buy rating to L3Harris Technologies on August 2 and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $179.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 61.2% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for L3Harris Technologies with a $233.00 average price target, a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

In a report issued on August 2, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet, with a price target of $1800.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1496.82, close to its 52-week high of $1587.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 74.3% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Endurance International, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1739.19, representing a 16.7% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $1850.00 price target.

