Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Kubient (KBNT) and Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kubient (KBNT) and Ceragon Networks (CRNT).

Kubient (KBNT)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Kubient, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 78.6% and a 76.0% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and Avid Technology.

Kubient has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson downgraded Ceragon Networks to Sell today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.46, close to its 52-week high of $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 67.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Ceragon Networks.

