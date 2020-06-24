Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Kratos Defense (KTOS), Nice-Systems (NICE) and Nvidia (NVDA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kratos Defense (KTOS), Nice-Systems (NICE) and Nvidia (NVDA) with bullish sentiments.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 34.2% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kratos Defense is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.33, implying a 31.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nice-Systems (NICE)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Nice-Systems, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.68, close to its 52-week high of $198.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 63.6% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nice-Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $189.50, which is a -4.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $378.00, close to its 52-week high of $385.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 67.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $381.45, a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $400.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NVDA: