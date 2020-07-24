Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Kratos Defense (KTOS), CoStar Group (CSGP) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kratos Defense (KTOS), CoStar Group (CSGP) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) with bullish sentiments.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released yesterday, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 51.3% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Widepoint.

Kratos Defense has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.60, implying a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CoStar Group (CSGP)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on CoStar Group, with a price target of $730.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $698.63.

Buck has an average return of 22.6% when recommending CoStar Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6395 out of 6814 analysts.

CoStar Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $745.44, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $815.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $135.34, close to its 52-week high of $139.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Brooks Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $139.06, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.