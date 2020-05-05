Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Kratos Defense (KTOS) and Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kratos Defense (KTOS) and Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) with bullish sentiments.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 51.3% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Widepoint.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kratos Defense with a $21.33 average price target.

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6281 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellicheck Mobilisia with a $11.00 average price target.

