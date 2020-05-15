Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Kemet (KEM) and ServiceSource International (SREV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Kemet (KEM) and ServiceSource International (SREV).

Kemet (KEM)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Kemet, with a price target of $27.20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.05, close to its 52-week high of $27.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.8% and a 37.7% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kemet is a Hold with an average price target of $27.20.

ServiceSource International (SREV)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on ServiceSource International yesterday and set a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 43.5% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as American Software, ChannelAdvisor, and Liveperson.

ServiceSource International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.75.

