Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BEKE) and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BEKE) and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) with bullish sentiments.

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BEKE)

Nomura analyst Leif Chang maintained a Buy rating on KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A on March 16 and set a price target of $94.85. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is ranked #5599 out of 7397 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A with a $79.31 average price target, which is a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $69.00 price target.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC)

In a report issued on March 17, Joel Ying from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.41.

Ying has an average return of 10.4% when recommending Kingsoft Cloud Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Ying is ranked #5103 out of 7397 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.00.

