Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Juniper Networks (JNPR), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Juniper Networks (JNPR), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Maxim Integrated (MXIM).

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Juniper Networks yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.70, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $28.00 price target.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to NXP Semiconductors, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $133.23, close to its 52-week high of $145.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 56.6% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

NXP Semiconductors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.35, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Hold rating on Maxim Integrated yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.72, close to its 52-week high of $74.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 57.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, SiTime Corporation, and Texas Instruments.

Maxim Integrated has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.33, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

