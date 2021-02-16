Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Juniper Networks (JNPR), Datadog (DDOG) and Apple (AAPL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Juniper Networks (JNPR), Datadog (DDOG) and Apple (AAPL).

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In a report issued on February 12, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Juniper Networks. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.57, implying a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Datadog (DDOG)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Datadog. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $112.86, close to its 52-week high of $119.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 69.7% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Datadog has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.09, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Apple (AAPL)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Apple today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $135.37, close to its 52-week high of $145.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 62.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, SiTime Corporation, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $149.70 average price target, implying an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $171.00 price target.

