Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Juniper Networks (JNPR) and AudioEye (AEYE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Juniper Networks (JNPR) and AudioEye (AEYE) with bullish sentiments.

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Juniper Networks today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.80, close to its 52-week high of $27.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 67.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.29.

AudioEye (AEYE)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on AudioEye and a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #313 out of 7545 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AudioEye is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

