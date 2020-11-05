Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: JFrog (FROG) and SciPlay (SCPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on JFrog (FROG) and SciPlay (SCPL) with bullish sentiments.

JFrog (FROG)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on JFrog, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 67.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JFrog with a $78.33 average price target, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $90.00 price target.

SciPlay (SCPL)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on SciPlay today and set a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SciPlay with a $18.75 average price target.

