Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Jamf Holding (JAMF) and Motorsport Games (MSGM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Jamf Holding (JAMF) and Motorsport Games (MSGM) with bullish sentiments.

Jamf Holding (JAMF)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Jamf Holding, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jamf Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.67, which is a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Motorsport Games, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 66.2% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, MediaAlpha, and DraftKings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Motorsport Games with a $41.00 average price target.

