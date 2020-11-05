Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY), Q2 Holdings (QTWO) and Qualys (QLYS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY), Q2 Holdings (QTWO) and Qualys (QLYS) with bullish sentiments.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

In a report released yesterday, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Jack Henry & Associates. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $162.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 68.4% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack Henry & Associates is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $183.25.

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $97.00, close to its 52-week high of $106.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 75.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, and Manhattan Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Q2 Holdings with a $112.73 average price target.

Qualys (QLYS)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained a Buy rating on Qualys today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 59.0% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Qualys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.00.

