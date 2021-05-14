Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) and NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) and NortonLifeLock (NLOK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Hold rating on Jack Henry & Associates on May 11 and set a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $157.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 75.7% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, TELUS International (CDA), and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack Henry & Associates is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $175.40, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on NortonLifeLock on May 12 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 59.6% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

NortonLifeLock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.33, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

