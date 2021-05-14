Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: J2 Global (JCOM), Jamf Holding (JAMF) and Upstart Holdings (UPST)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on J2 Global (JCOM), Jamf Holding (JAMF) and Upstart Holdings (UPST) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

J2 Global (JCOM)

In a report issued on May 12, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on J2 Global, with a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.05, close to its 52-week high of $135.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 59.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

J2 Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $160.89.

Jamf Holding (JAMF)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Jamf Holding on May 12 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 71.1% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Jamf Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00, implying a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $32.00 price target.

Upstart Holdings (UPST)

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Hold rating on Upstart Holdings on May 12 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 65.2% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Automatic Data Processing, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Upstart Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.83.

