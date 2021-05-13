Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: J2 Global (JCOM), Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) and Bentley Systems (BSY)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on J2 Global (JCOM), Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) and Bentley Systems (BSY).

J2 Global (JCOM)

In a report issued on May 11, William Power from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on J2 Global, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $121.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 65.0% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Vonage Holdings, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for J2 Global with a $160.44 average price target, a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Hold rating on Jack Henry & Associates on May 11 and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $155.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 77.1% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

Jack Henry & Associates has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.40, representing a 12.7% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (BSY)

In a report issued on May 11, Joseph Vruwink from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Bentley Systems, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 67.3% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Cadence Design, and Veeva Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bentley Systems with a $51.40 average price target, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on May 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BSY: