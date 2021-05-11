Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Itron (ITRI), ScanSource (SCSC) and ServiceNow (NOW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Itron (ITRI), ScanSource (SCSC) and ServiceNow (NOW) with bullish sentiments.

Itron (ITRI)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Itron. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 57.1% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Itron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.90, which is a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

ScanSource (SCSC)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ScanSource, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 49.7% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ScanSource with a $35.00 average price target.

ServiceNow (NOW)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek reiterated a Buy rating on ServiceNow yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $466.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 55.8% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and Atlassian.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $615.76, representing a 27.6% upside. In a report issued on April 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $640.00 price target.

