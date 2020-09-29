Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Itron (ITRI) and Renesola (SOL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Itron (ITRI) and Renesola (SOL) with bullish sentiments.

Itron (ITRI)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Itron, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 57.3% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Itron with a $74.00 average price target, representing a 24.8% upside. In a report issued on September 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Renesola (SOL)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Renesola, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 48.3% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Renesola has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

