Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Itron (ITRI) and General Electric (GE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Itron (ITRI) and General Electric (GE) with bullish sentiments.

Itron (ITRI)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Itron today and set a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 66.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Itron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.60.

General Electric (GE)

Merrill Lynch analyst Andrew Obin reiterated a Buy rating on General Electric today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.12, close to its 52-week high of $14.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Obin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 67.2% success rate. Obin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trane Technologies, Parker Hannifin, and Carrier Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Electric is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.92, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

