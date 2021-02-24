Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Itron (ITRI), AeroVironment (AVAV) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Itron (ITRI), AeroVironment (AVAV) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Itron (ITRI)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Itron, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $115.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 60.1% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Exxon Mobil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Itron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.00, a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $75.00 price target.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on AeroVironment today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 73.9% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AeroVironment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 61.0% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, CommScope Holding, and Juniper Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise with a $13.00 average price target.

