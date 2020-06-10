Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Iteris (ITI), Quantum (QMCO) and OptimizeRx (OPRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Iteris (ITI), Quantum (QMCO) and OptimizeRx (OPRX) with bullish sentiments.

Iteris (ITI)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Iteris, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 51.0% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Tilly’s.

Iteris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.75, implying a 73.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Quantum (QMCO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Quantum today and set a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 47.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Methode Electronics.

Quantum has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75.

OptimizeRx (OPRX)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on OptimizeRx, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.67.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 42.6% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

OptimizeRx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50, which is a 51.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

