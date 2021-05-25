Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Iteris (ITI) and Zix (ZIXI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Iteris (ITI) and Zix (ZIXI) with bullish sentiments.

Iteris (ITI)

In a report released today, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Iteris, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 50.8% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Iteris with a $10.00 average price target.

Zix (ZIXI)

Colliers Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating on Zix today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 49.2% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Zix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.88.

