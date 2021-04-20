Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Iridium Communications (IRDM), Qualtrics International (XM) and Coinbase Global (COIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Iridium Communications (IRDM), Qualtrics International (XM) and Coinbase Global (COIN) with bullish sentiments.

Iridium Communications (IRDM)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Iridium Communications. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 68.5% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and United States Cellular.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Iridium Communications with a $44.00 average price target.

Qualtrics International (XM)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Qualtrics International today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.84, close to its 52-week low of $30.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 73.6% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Manhattan Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualtrics International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global received a Buy rating and a $450.00 price target from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $320.82, close to its 52-week low of $310.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 79.6% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coinbase Global with a $536.00 average price target, which is a 60.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, MoffettNathanson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

