Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Iridium Communications (IRDM), Insight Enterprises (NSIT) and Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Iridium Communications (IRDM), Insight Enterprises (NSIT) and Lumen Technologies (LUMN).

Iridium Communications (IRDM)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss assigned a Hold rating to Iridium Communications today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 65.1% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and ATN International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Iridium Communications with a $36.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

In a report released today, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Insight Enterprises. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Insight Enterprises with a $87.25 average price target.

Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Lumen Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, GDS Holdings, and Verizon.

Lumen Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.37, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $12.10 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.