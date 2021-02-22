Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: IPG Photonics (IPGP), Motorsport Games (MSGM) and Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on IPG Photonics (IPGP), Motorsport Games (MSGM) and Ceragon Networks (CRNT).

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Hold rating on IPG Photonics yesterday and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $234.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.9% and a 56.1% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and Plug Power.

IPG Photonics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $274.06, implying a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Motorsport Games, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.99, close to its 52-week low of $28.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, MediaAlpha, and EverQuote.

Motorsport Games has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00, a 41.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

In a report released today, George Iwanyc from Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks to Buy, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 56.7% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks, and Cambium Networks.

Ceragon Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

