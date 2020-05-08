Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intuit (INTU) and Fidelity National Info (FIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intuit (INTU) and Fidelity National Info (FIS) with bullish sentiments.

Intuit (INTU)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Intuit yesterday and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $278.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 73.8% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuit with a $296.36 average price target, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $128.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiodo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 56.0% success rate. Chiodo covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Payments, Paypal Holdings, and Square.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fidelity National Info with a $155.80 average price target, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

