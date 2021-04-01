Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intevac (IVAC), Micron (MU) and Verint Systems (VRNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Intevac (IVAC), Micron (MU) and Verint Systems (VRNT) with bullish sentiments.

Intevac (IVAC)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Intevac today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 73.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

Intevac has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Micron (MU)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating on Micron today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.21, close to its 52-week high of $95.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Micron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.87, a 34.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Verint Systems (VRNT)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Verint Systems, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 66.8% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Verint Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.50, representing a 35.0% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on VRNT: