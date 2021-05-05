Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: inTEST (INTT), Liveperson (LPSN) and OneSpan (OSPN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on inTEST (INTT), Liveperson (LPSN) and OneSpan (OSPN) with bullish sentiments.

inTEST (INTT)

In a report released today, Richard Ryan from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on inTEST, with a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.19, close to its 52-week high of $13.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 62.1% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on inTEST is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.75.

Liveperson (LPSN)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Liveperson today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.92.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.1% and a 66.7% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liveperson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $77.40, representing a 46.4% upside. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

OneSpan (OSPN)

In a report released today, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on OneSpan, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 49.1% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

OneSpan has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.33.

