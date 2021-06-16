Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: inTEST (INTT) and Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on inTEST (INTT) and Sierra Wireless (SWIR) with bullish sentiments.

inTEST (INTT)

In a report released today, Richard Ryan from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on inTEST, with a price target of $20.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.80, close to its 52-week high of $17.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 70.4% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

inTEST has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.75.

Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

In a report released today, Derek Soderberg from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Wireless, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 57.6% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sierra Wireless is a Hold with an average price target of $20.14.

