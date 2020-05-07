Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: InterDigital (IDCC) and Alteryx (AYX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on InterDigital (IDCC) and Alteryx (AYX) with bullish sentiments.

InterDigital (IDCC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on InterDigital today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.7% and a 23.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for InterDigital with a $90.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report released today, Bradley Sills from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Alteryx, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sills is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 68.5% success rate. Sills covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Coupa Software, and Veeva Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alteryx with a $130.50 average price target, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.