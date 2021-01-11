Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) and Kopin (KOPN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) and Kopin (KOPN) with bullish sentiments.

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.69, close to its 52-week high of $12.71.

Buck has an average return of 62.7% when recommending Intellicheck Mobilisia.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #862 out of 7208 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellicheck Mobilisia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.67.

Kopin (KOPN)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kopin, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.83, close to its 52-week high of $3.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 46.4% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Summit Wireless Technologies, and Magic Software Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kopin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50.

