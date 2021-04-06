Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intel (INTC) and Tradeweb Markets (TW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Intel (INTC) and Tradeweb Markets (TW) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Intel (INTC)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Hold rating on Intel today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.56, close to its 52-week high of $67.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 62.6% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $67.37 average price target, which is a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tradeweb Markets (TW)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on Tradeweb Markets today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.27.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 70.7% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tradeweb Markets with a $76.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.